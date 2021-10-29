UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Invites People Of All Ages To Participate In The 5th Dubai Fitness Challenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has invited people across the community of all ages and physical fitness levels to participate in the 5th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) and embrace an active lifestyle in order to make Dubai the most active city in the world.

Running from today to 27 November, the highly anticipated initiative promises a line-up worthy of the fifth edition, with thousands of free fitness events, activities, and classes across the city to help participants complete 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.

This year's edition of DFC has come at a time when Dubai is hosting Expo 2020 and a series of other major international exhibitions and conferences, which are expected to attract a huge participation from citizens, residents and visitors keen to take advantage of the unlimited fitness activities available for everyone across the city.

This year’s action-packed Calendar for DFC, will see a more diverse and inclusive range of fitness activities and events than ever before - with a focus on getting outdoors. Everyone of all ages and abilities will be able to enjoy Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park; 14 Fitness Hubs in business and residential communities across the city; major sporting events, and over 5,000 free fitness classes. The signature Dubai Ride

dubairide.com=""> on 5 November and Dubai Run on 26 November will both return to Sheikh Zayed Road with families taking part alongside recreational and professional runners and cyclists for these two coveted events.

The 2021 edition of DFC will see the addition of the Dubai Padel Cup for the very first time. The full programme has been designed to give everyone the opportunity to experience the sport, and includes free coaching and clinic sessions for beginners, amateur padel league competitions, as well as the exhilarating tournament for Padel Club professionals. A padel court will also be available at the Kite Beach Fitness Village to use for free during DFC.

Everyone can register for the challenge at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com and show their commitment to a more active lifestyle. For those not sure where to start, the "Find Your 30" section features workout programmes, health and fitness vlogs, nutritious recipes, podcasts, virtual classes, articles about keeping fit and lots more.

DFC is committed to creating a safe environment for everyone to be active. To ensure the safety of all participants, all activities will comply with COVID-19 regulations and social distancing mandates. Participants are encouraged to follow guidelines around their own safety equipment such as wearing masks when in public spaces.

