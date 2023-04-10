Close
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Directives To Disburse April Salaries To Dubai Government Employees Before Eid Al Fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse April salaries to Dubai Government employees before Eid Al Fitr

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on early disbursement of the April salaries of employees of Federal government entities, H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued directives to pay April salaries to Government of Dubai employees before Eid Al Fitr.

Based on His Highness’s directives, the Government of Dubai will disburse April salaries to employees on Monday, 17th April. The move is aimed at enabling employees and their families to enjoy the festive occasion.

