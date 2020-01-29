UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Directives To Introduce New Category For Falconry Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has issued directives to introduce new award category dedicated to public falcon owners, with a total prize money of AED4 million.

This will be distributed during The Fakhr Al Ajyal Championship (Pride of the Generation) Championship for Falconry Telwah, which is organised and supervised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center.

The competition will take place 1-16 February in Ruwayyah area off Emirates Road (Exit 55) in Dubai, and will be open for all categories.

The new award category is open for the public who owns eight falcons to participate in four categories that were added to the championship, in addition to the two races of ‘Noukhba’ (Elite) Super Finals of "Owners".

