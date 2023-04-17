UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Directives To Provide AED70 Mn Worth Of Social Benefits To Emirati People Of Determination In Dubai This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 11:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 17th April, 2023 (WAM) – In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, issued directives to increase the financial allocation for social benefits for Emirati people of determination this year to AED70 million.

The directives are aligned with Dubai’s strategy to empower people of determination, make them productive members of the community and support them in contributing to the emirate’s development journey.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, said that the move will help Dubai’s social benefits reach a larger number of people of determination and foster their closer integration into society.

She further said that the rehabilitation support provided as part of social benefit schemes immensely benefit children with disabilities and reduces the financial burden faced by their families.

The social benefits covered by the decision include fees for kindergarten, school and university enrollment, training and rehabilitation at specialised institutions and the costs of employing shadow teachers, caregivers, personal assistants and sign language interpreters. The benefits also cover assistive devices and technologies, repair of vehicles, transportation and the costs of ensuring workplaces are equipped with facilities for people of determination.

