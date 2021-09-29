UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolution Forming Dubai Roads Naming Committee

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (35) of 2021 forming the Dubai Road Naming Committee that will provide recommendations on naming and renaming roads in the emirate.

According to the Resolution, the Committee will be supervised by the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and chaired by the Director-General of Dubai Municipality. Members of the Committee include Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Chief Executive Officer of the Traffic and Roads Agency of RTA, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, and four citizens from Dubai with relevant expertise to be named by the Chairman of the Committee.

The Committee is tasked with identifying roads that need to be named and submitting proposed Names to the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai for approval. The Committee is also responsible for reviewing existing road names and making recommendations for renaming them. The Committee can seek assistance from public figures and government employees to accomplish their work.

The Resolution also outlines the criteria for naming roads. The names of roads may seek to promote national and local cultural identity, history and heritage, honour local and international personalities, and celebrate ties with other cities and countries. As per the guidelines specified in the Resolution, all road names should be simple, clear and in Arabic.

According to the Resolution, Dubai Municipality is mandated to provide all the support required by the Committee to perform its duties. All government entities and authorities supervising free zones, special economic zones and the Dubai International Financial Centre are required to fully collaborate with the Committee, and provide data and statistics requested by it.

The Chairman of the Committee is authorised to issue any decisions necessary to implement this Resolution. The new Resolution annuls Resolution No. (7) of 2008 forming the Dubai Street Naming Committee, and any other resolution that may contradict with the provisions of this Resolution, which will be effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.

