Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolution Forming Dubai Regulatory Committee For Petroleum Products Trading

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) DUBAI, 20th June 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued the Executive Council Resolution No. (16) of 2019 forming the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading.

The Committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Energy and Industry, Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport, Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Police, Directorate General of Civil Defence Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Department of Economic Development, Dubai Customs, Dubai Chamber Of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Petroleum Company, Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC, Ports Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Dubai Maritime City Authority.

The Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy will appoint the chairman and vice chairman of the committee. The committee is responsible for all the duties prescribed in Federal Law No. (14) of 2017 on Trading in Petroleum Products and its bylaws and any other relevant regulation issued by Supreme Council of Energy. The committee reports to the Supreme Council of Energy.

Pursuant to the Resolution, the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy may issue any regulations or decisions to implement this Resolution.

The Resolution is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

