UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolution On Board Of Knowledge Fund Establishment

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of Knowledge Fund Establishment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued the Executive Council Resolution No. (37) of 2020 forming the board of the Knowledge Fund Establishment. Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar chairs the new Board. A representative of the Investment Corporation of Dubai is the Vice Chairman.

Members of the Board include a representative each from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai’s Department of Finance, and the CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment.

According to the Resolution, the representatives nominated to the Board must be familiar with the Establishment’s activities and should have a position commensurate to that of a CEO.

All decisions taken by the Board formed pursuant to Executive Council Resolution No. (59) of 2017 on the formation of the Board of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, and the decisions taken from 19 October 2020 until the date of activation of the new Resolution remain valid.

The Resolution is valid from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Resolution Dubai Rashid October 2017 2020 From

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

3 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

3 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.