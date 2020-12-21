Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of Knowledge Fund Establishment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued the Executive Council Resolution No. (37) of 2020 forming the board of the Knowledge Fund Establishment. Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar chairs the new Board. A representative of the Investment Corporation of Dubai is the Vice Chairman.

Members of the Board include a representative each from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai’s Department of Finance, and the CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment.

According to the Resolution, the representatives nominated to the Board must be familiar with the Establishment’s activities and should have a position commensurate to that of a CEO.

All decisions taken by the Board formed pursuant to Executive Council Resolution No. (59) of 2017 on the formation of the Board of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, and the decisions taken from 19 October 2020 until the date of activation of the new Resolution remain valid.

The Resolution is valid from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.