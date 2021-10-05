Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of Trustees of Imam Malik College for Sharia and Law

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (36) of 2021 on the board of Trustees of Imam Malik College for Sharia and Law.

Under the Resolution, the Board will be chaired by Khalid Jassim bin Kalban, while Jamal Abdulrahman Al Midfa will serve as Vice Chairman.

Other members of the Board of Trustees include Dr. Ahmed Abdulaziz Al Hadad, Khalid Ahmed Al Sheikh Mubarak, Essa Nasser Al Serkal and Ahmed Mohammed bin Mismar, in addition to the CEO of the College.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance, and will be published in the Official Gazette.