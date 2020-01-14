UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolution On Dubai International Marine Club Board

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Dubai International Marine Club Board

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Resolution No. 02 of 2020 regarding the board of Dubai International Marine Club.

According to the Resolution, Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar will chair the new Board while Saif Juma Al Suwaidi will be the Vice Chairman. The Board also includes Ibrahim Sultan Al Hadad, Rashid Thani Al Aail, Jamal Zaal bin Kreshan, Essa Mohamed Elhag Nasser and Khalid Ali Al Balooshi.

This Resolution is valid from the date of activation of Decree No. 34 of 2019, which placed the Victory Team Establishment under the Dubai International Marine Club. The Resolution will be published in the Official Gazette.

