Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Dubai sports clubs' governance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Resolution No. 02 of 2020 on the governance of sports clubs in Dubai.

The Resolution aims to ensure sports clubs in Dubai follow international best practices of governance and sustainability. Moreover, the Resolution aims to promote the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

The Resolution outlines the powers and authorities delegated to Dubai Sports Council under the framework of this Resolution. The Resolution also specifies guidelines regarding organisational structure, management responsibilities, board formation and duties, and terms and conditions of board membership.

The sports clubs subject to this Resolution must be compliant with its articles within six months of its activation. The Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council can extend this period once.

The Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, or whoever he delegates authority to, will issue all legislations required to implement this resolution.

The Resolution will be published in the Official Gazette and considered valid from the date of publication.