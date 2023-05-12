Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2023) DUBAI, 12th May, 2023 (WAM) – H. H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (2) of 2023 on the formation of the new board of Governors of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University.

The new Board of Governors will be chaired by Mattar Al Tayer and includes Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, the Deputy Chairperson; Huda Al Sayed Mohammad Al Hashimi; Sami Ahmad Al Qamzi; Khalfan Juma Belhoul; Abdullah Jassim bin Kalban; Abdullatif Abdullah Al Mulla; Dr. Khalid Mir Ahmed Ameri; and the Chancellor of the University.

The resolution will be effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

