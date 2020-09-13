Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Unified Registry of Dubai Government Employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (25) of 2020 on the ‘Unified Registry of Dubai Government Employees’.

The Unified Registry seeks to create a reliable source of employee data and a classification system to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data. It also aims to ensure Dubai Government’s human resource data is managed effectively as part of implementing policies related to Dubai’s smart transformation.

The new Resolution states that the ‘Unified Registry of Dubai Government Employees’ will be created within the online platform used to publish and exchange Dubai Data managed by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Dubai Data Establishment. The Registry will be the sole official source of information on Dubai Government employees.

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department, said the Dubai Government has a clear vision to foster a culture of excellence in every sphere, guided by the vision of the emirate’s leadership. Dubai has achieved outstanding results in key fields including IT infrastructure, he added.

He noted that accurate and updated data helps enhance decision making in the management and planning of human capital, one of the key elements in achieving Dubai’s development goals. "By streamlining data, the ‘Unified Registry of Dubai Government Employees’ supports better strategic management and development of human resources," he said.

Through a collaboration between DGHR and Smart Dubai, the Registry will integrate employee data of all government entities in Dubai. DGHR will be the first entity to implement the new Resolution.

Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, said the Registry is a milestone in efforts to improve future planning in Dubai and enable smart decisions based on real-time data. Human capital is the real wealth of Dubai and the UAE, he stressed.

"We have used the latest data science in developing this Registry and are confident that it will enhance government operations by upgrading competencies, providing job opportunities, strengthening Emiratisation and ensuring effective planning for future needs," Al Nasser said.

"While developing the Registry, privacy and confidentiality of data were our key priorities. In partnership with the Dubai Electronic Security Center, we were keen to put in place the highest possible security for IT infrastructure and procedures that ensure safe access and transmission of data.

Ahmed bin Meshar, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai said the launch of the Registry is a proactive initiative that paves the way for an enhanced legislative framework for human resources.

It will enable the adoption of more effective data-driven strategies to manage national talent and Dubai government’s human capital.

Yousef Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Electronic Security Center said that as a strategic partner of Dubai Government, the Centre is tasked with ensuring the security and privacy of the Registry. It has established the optimal data controls and governance necessary for ensuring business continuity and the safety of the city’s cyberspace, a key pillar of a sustainable digital economy.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department is responsible for granting entities and individuals permission to access the Registry and submitting quarterly reports to the Dubai Data Establishment.

The Dubai Data Establishment is tasked with designing the Registry, linking it with Dubai’s existing records and outlining criteria for assessing the quality of data generated by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

The Dubai Data Establishment is also tasked with training employees and informing them about various applications of the Registry as well as ensuring its confidentiality and privacy. Furthermore, the Establishment is responsible for submitting an annual report to The Executive Council about the commitment shown by government entities in abiding by the new Resolution. It will liaise with the Dubai Electronic Security Center to ensure the confidentiality and security of data.

According to the Resolution, Smart Dubai is the entity with overall charge of the Government Resources Planning System. Smart Dubai is tasked with managing, supervising and updating the System in accordance with the Registry, and coordinating with the Dubai Electronic Security Center on matters related to cyber security.

The Dubai Electronic Security Center is responsible for ensuring the cyber security of the System and collaborating with Dubai Data on managing issues related to data security and associated systems.

Government entities are required to describe the data fed into the Registry in accordance with the guidelines approved by Dubai Data and develop plans for the streamlined entry of employee data into the Registry.

The Director General of Dubai Data, in collaboration with the Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, will issue decisions required to implement this Resolution. The Resolution annuls any decision that contradicts or challenges its articles. The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.