Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution reducing fees for members of ‘National Broker’ programme

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) DUBAI, 23rd January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Resolution No. (4) of 2020 on the fees for real estate activities for members of the ‘National Broker’ programme.

According to the Resolution, the fee prescribed in clauses (11), (12) and (18) of schedule (1) of the Executive Council Resolution No. (25) of 2009 is reduced from AED 5,000 to AED 1,000 for members of the programme.

This Resolution is active from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

The ‘National Broker’ programme was approved by the Dubai Land Department and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development, Dubai SME.