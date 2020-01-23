UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolution Reducing Fees For Members Of ‘National Broker’ Programme

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution reducing fees for members of ‘National Broker’ programme

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) DUBAI, 23rd January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Resolution No. (4) of 2020 on the fees for real estate activities for members of the ‘National Broker’ programme.

According to the Resolution, the fee prescribed in clauses (11), (12) and (18) of schedule (1) of the Executive Council Resolution No. (25) of 2009 is reduced from AED 5,000 to AED 1,000 for members of the programme.

This Resolution is active from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

The ‘National Broker’ programme was approved by the Dubai Land Department and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development, Dubai SME.

Related Topics

Resolution Dubai Rashid UAE Dirham January 2020 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.