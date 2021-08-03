UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolution Regulating Passenger Transport By Cars In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating passenger transport by cars in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (20) of 2021 amending clauses of Executive Council Resolution No. (6) of 2016 pertaining to the regulation of passenger transport by cars in Dubai.

The move follows a review of the regulatory frameworks in place for strategic sectors in Dubai conducted with the objective of further enhancing the quality of life in the city and providing world class services.

The provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. (20) of 2021 are applicable across Dubai including special development zones and free zones.

The Resolution amends Clauses No. (1), (2), (5) and (7) of Executive Council Resolution No. (6) of 2016. The amendments in Clause No. (1) include changes to the definition of the terms used in the previous resolution.

The amended Clause No. (2) of the Resolution outlines the roles of the Public Transport Agency, a subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), which include issuing licenses and permits, among others. The Resolution also tasks the Public Transport Agency with setting guidelines for the use of taxis by people of determination and ensuring taxi service companies comply with the terms and conditions of permits.

The amended Clause No. (5) lists a number of violations which will invite fines, while the amended Clause No. (7) pertains to the fines that will be imposed on violators. The total value of the fines that violators can be charged is AED50,000 for corporate violators and AED30,000 for individuals.

The Executive Council Resolution No. (20) of 2021 is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

