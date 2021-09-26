UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolution Regulating Prayer Rooms In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 08:15 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating prayer rooms in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (31) of 2021 regulating prayer rooms in Dubai as per legislations issued by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) to regulate licensed religious activities in Dubai.

The Resolution applies to all existing and planned prayer rooms in Dubai, including those located in free zones or special development zones.

Under the Resolution, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department is authorised to license public and private prayer rooms in accordance with the terms and conditions approved by the Director-General of the Department.

The Resolution prohibits anyone from building, allocating or modifying a space to be used as a prayer room without prior approval from IACAD. Private prayer rooms can be established subject to the approval of IACAD.

The Executive Council Resolution is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Resolution Dubai Rashid Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Ministry of Finance act ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Ministry of Finance action team

7 minutes ago
 Opening discussion at International Government Com ..

Opening discussion at International Government Communication Forum 2021 discusse ..

37 minutes ago
 Development of the &#039;human factor&#039; is so ..

Development of the &#039;human factor&#039; is so essential to nation-building, ..

52 minutes ago
 ADSB partners with SNO Yachts at Monaco Yacht Show ..

ADSB partners with SNO Yachts at Monaco Yacht Show to build superyacht shadow ve ..

52 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates phase 2 of service projects in Roh ..

ERC inaugurates phase 2 of service projects in Rohingya refugee camps in Banglad ..

52 minutes ago
 Premarital screening and counseling service now av ..

Premarital screening and counseling service now available at Al Yahar Healthcare ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.