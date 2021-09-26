Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating prayer rooms in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (31) of 2021 regulating prayer rooms in Dubai as per legislations issued by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) to regulate licensed religious activities in Dubai.

The Resolution applies to all existing and planned prayer rooms in Dubai, including those located in free zones or special development zones.

Under the Resolution, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department is authorised to license public and private prayer rooms in accordance with the terms and conditions approved by the Director-General of the Department.

The Resolution prohibits anyone from building, allocating or modifying a space to be used as a prayer room without prior approval from IACAD. Private prayer rooms can be established subject to the approval of IACAD.

The Executive Council Resolution is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.