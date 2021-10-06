UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolution Regulating Vocational Education In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:15 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating vocational education in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2021 regulating vocational education in Dubai.

The new Resolution aims to support efforts to expand the pool of qualified technicians in Dubai and encourage graduates of vocational education courses to continue their studies in educational institutes.

According to the Resolution, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) will oversee vocational education activities in Dubai. KHDA is tasked with introducing policies for improving the quality of vocational education and developing strategic plans to implement them. KHDA is also tasked with designing, developing and categorising vocational qualifications, in line with local and international standards.

KHDA will approve the mode of teaching that can be used to provide vocational courses, whether it is in-person, online or distance learning, as well as the number of hours and theoretical and practical classes that can be offered for programmes, in addition to approving the age groups to which programmes can be offered.

The Authority is also mandated to issue and renew licenses according to applicable terms and conditions. Furthermore, KHDA is authorised to issue equivalency certificates for vocational qualifications obtained abroad. The Authority is also tasked with liaising with the public and private sectors in the UAE to formalise the vocational qualifications required for job positions.

The Resolution prohibits anyone from undertaking any vocational activity without a license in Dubai. The Resolution annuls any other legislation that may contradict its provisions, and is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.

