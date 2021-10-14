UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolutions On Appointments In Dubai’s Protocol Department

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (48) of 2021 appointing Abdulrahman Adhed Rashid Adhed Al Mehairi as Assistant Director-General of the Crown Prince Protocol and Ceremonial Affairs at Dubai’s Protocol Department.

His Highness also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (49) of 2021 appointing Omar Essa Saeed Essa Alfalasi as Assistant Director-General of the Deputy Ruler Protocol Affairs at Dubai’s Protocol Department.

The two Resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

