Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolutions On MBRSG And DFWAC

Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:15 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolutions on MBRSG and DFWAC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (9) of 2021 forming the board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government (MBRSG). According to the Resolution, the Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department will chair the Board.

The Board includes a representative each from the Secretariat General of The Executive Council of Dubai and the Smart Dubai Department, in addition to Dr. Tayeb Aman Allah Mohammed Kamali, Raja Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, Dr. Yasar Farouq Jarrar as well as the CEO of MBRSG. The Representatives of the government entities shall be nominated by the heads of their respective entities on the condition that their scope of expertise falls in line with the MBRSG work.

H.H. also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (10) of 2021 forming the Board of Directors of the Dubai Foundation For Women and Children (DFWAC). According to the Resolution, Ahmed Darwish Al-Qamah Al-Muhairi will chair the Board.

Pursuant to Executive Council Resolution No. (10) of 2021, Mona Essa Al Bahar will serve as the Deputy Chairman of the Board. The members of the Board include Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Mohammed Ali Rustom, Aisha Ahmed Al-Marri, Khaled Yahya Al-Hussaini and Dr. Sultan Abdul Hamid Al-Jamal, in addition to the Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children.

The two resolutions are effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

