Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Two Resolutions On Erada Center And RTA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues two Resolutions on Erada Center and RTA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (28) of 2020 appointing Khawla Mohammed Belhoul as a Member of the board of Directors of the Erada Center for Treatment and Rehab.

The Center was formed pursuant to the Executive Council Resolution No. (22) of 2019.

Belhoul will replace Alia Hamad Al Marri. The Resolution is effective from 30th June 2020 and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Sheikh Hamdan also issued Resolution No. (30) of 2020 appointing Mohammed Yousef Ahmed Abdullah Al Mudharreb as CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA.

The Resolution is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

