Hamdan Bin Mohammed Joins National Guard Personnel In Hatta For Iftar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 2nd March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, joined National Guard personnel engaged in patrolling duties in Hatta, Dubai, for Iftar.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan interacted with troops following a tour of the area during which he took stock of the operational aspects of military units posted in the border areas.
During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan exchanged Ramadan greetings with members of the National Guard and was apprised about their schedule during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the appreciation of the leadership and the community for the armed forces protecting the country’s borders, commending their steadfast dedication to safeguarding the nation and its achievements.
He highlighted the vital role of the National Guard units in upholding the nation’s security and stability, working tirelessly around the clock while having to stay away from their families, especially through the Blessed Month.
Furthermore, Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the importance of recognising those who go about their jobs diligently during fasting hours and even through Iftar time to ensure that communities far and wide continue to have seamless access to vital services without any disruption to normal life.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar6 minutes ago
-
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ITB Berlin21 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign36 minutes ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council2 hours ago
-
Arab League calls for fair water resource management3 hours ago
-
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire3 hours ago
-
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 2013 hours ago
-
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm5 hours ago
-
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy7 hours ago
-
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key developments across emi ..7 hours ago
-
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year7 hours ago
-
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' competition7 hours ago