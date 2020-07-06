Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic Alliance

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, today launched the 3D Printing Strategic Alliance, the first initiative of its kind in the world that creates a comprehensive network of government entities, academia and 3D printing companies in the UAE and the world.

Aimed at developing the UAE into a leading 3D printing manufacturing hub, the Strategic Alliance seeks to produce a wide range of supplies, products and services in vital sectors in order to meet market needs and achieve self-sufficiency.

The announcement was made during H.H.’s visit to Dubai Future Foundation’s headquarters in Emirates Towers.

He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; and Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.

In a tweet from his official Twitter account, H.H. said: "Today we launched the 3D Printing Strategic Alliance to provide a platform that unites all entities working in this vital sector. Our goal is to accelerate the adoption and use of this emerging technology to support all governmental, economic, health and scientific sectors in Dubai and the world."

He added: "Through the Alliance and in cooperation with 3D printing companies, we will enhance our industrial capabilities, secure our basic needs and create new production lines based on the employment of future technology. We will also create a strategic virtual network jointly with the private sector in order to ensure immediate response to local needs during crises and achieve self-sufficiency."

H.H. issued directives to establish a dedicated district for the development, testing and deployment of 3D printing technology, which will host research centres, international companies, startups, applied engineering firms and business accelerator programmes for this emerging technology.

The district will house the largest state-of-the-art warehouse in the region for the storage and distribution of 3D printing materials and products, contributing to strengthening the role and partnership of government and private entities, startups and entrepreneurs in deploying 3D printing technology to develop various economic and future sectors globally and in Dubai.

"We want Dubai to be a global reference for 3D printing technology worldwide in the coming years by strengthening public-private partnership," Sheikh Hamdan said.

H.H. stressed that the 3D Printing Strategic Alliance builds on the outcomes of the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy.

Launched in 2016 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the strategy aims to leverage this promising technology to benefit society and boost the performance of key sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan directed the Dubai Future Foundation team to work closely with Dubai Future District partners, innovation technology labs and 3D printing-related entities in Dubai, the UAE and the world to strengthen their role in the Strategic Alliance.

The 3D Printing Strategic Alliance includes Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Roads and Transportation Authority, Khalifa University, Higher Colleges of Technology and ten international and local 3D printing technology companies.

The 3D Printing Strategic Alliance provides a strategic network to respond to the requirements of various sectors in times of crises through public-private cooperation and by utilising manufacturing capabilities and developing enabling legislation to ensure self-sufficiency.

In addition, the Alliance will also facilitate necessary approvals and access for developing 3D printed products to encourage stakeholders to achieve high levels of productivity to meet current needs and provide sufficient stocks for the future.

In the initial stage, the Strategic Alliance will focus on increasing capacity for manufacturing medical supplies and equipment in the UAE by establishing 3D printing production lines in record time to meet the surge in demand for such equipment. By doing so, it seeks to support the country’s efforts to create a locally produced stock of medical supplies for frontline medical workers.

The health sector is also witnessing an increasing demand for medical equipment, including protective kits, scanners, respirators, masks, and laboratory supplies, among others.

The ‘Dubai 3D Printing Strategy’ is a unique global initiative that aims to leverage technology in the service of humanity and establish UAE and Dubai as a world-leading 3D printing hub by the year 2030.

The strategy adopts an emerging technology that will help achieve cost efficiency in multiple sectors, especially in the medical and construction sectors in Dubai. The technology has the potential to restructure economies and labour markets and redefine productivity.