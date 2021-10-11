Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solutions initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), announced today the launch of the Dubai Future Solutions, a global initiative featuring a series of challenges that will bring together scientists, designers, inventors, universities, research centres, companies and startups from around the world to create innovative solutions for improving people’s lives.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed: "Dubai Future Solutions aims to accelerate the implementation of emerging technologies in designing its future. The launch of the initiative reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to scale up Dubai Future Foundation’s successful experience in acceleration programmes, innovative projects, and embedding a testing and innovative mindset, and transition this from a local to a global level."

He added: "Dubai always has been and continues to be a place that nurtures innovation, and we seek to constantly explore ways to further enhance the emirate's position on the global innovation map."

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai is committed to empower and support talent with the resources needed to transform their ideas into global success stories. "The world of technology and innovation is growing at a tremendous speed, and we want to be among the pioneers of future industries.

We are always ready to leverage new opportunities and deal with any challenges that the evolving world of technology may bring."

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said: "Guided by the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the city is emerging as a leading global destination for innovation where talent, entrepreneurs and investors from around the world can connect with each other to solve future challenges and implement ideas for creating a better life for humanity."

Since its establishment, the Dubai Future Foundation, has always fostered innovation and adopted a testing and risk-taking mindset to provide solutions to better serve humanity; and we demonstrate this though many of our initiatives, including our accelerator programmes.

The Dubai Future Solutions initiative is yet another unique programme that offers a platform for innovators to showcase their ideas for solving some of the world’s critical challenges. Dubai will continue to constantly enhance its innovation ecosystem and launch unique initiatives to provide a supportive environment for innovators to test and implement ideas with the potential to positively transform our world."