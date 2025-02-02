Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today launched ‘Erth Dubai,’ a new initiative aimed at documenting the emirate's rich history and heritage by gathering and cataloguing stories and life experiences of community members that showcase Dubai's development over the years and the lives of its people across generations.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that Dubai's journey to becoming a modern, world-leading city is fuelled by the inspiring legacy of the leaders who laid its foundations and provided a guiding vision for generations to follow.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that ‘Erth Dubai’ aims to strengthen the collective memory of the emirate’s transformation over the years and deepen the community’s understanding of its history and heritage as a fundamental element underpinning the national identity.

The initiative reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “Erth Dubai will ensure that our cultural legacy not only endures but also continues to inspire future generations, reinforcing our commitment to preserving the emirate’s cultural identity – a cornerstone that has strengthened Dubai’s renaissance and progress to this day. Through this initiative, we will safeguard the legacy of our ancestors, ensuring it is passed down to our children and grandchildren.”

He emphasised, “Dubai's journey is a story of ambition, resilience, and unity. It began with the vision of our ancestors, was carried forward by our fathers, and continues to evolve through the efforts of the current generation. Our shared heritage and values are the bedrock upon which we will continue to build, driving Dubai towards even greater heights.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added, “Every recorded testimony and every story shared through this initiative is a national treasure that reflects the values of our society and highlights the vital role each Emirati has played in shaping Dubai’s history. It is our shared responsibility to document our history and safeguard this legacy as a source of pride and inspiration for future generations.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the importance of collaboration among government entities to make the initiative a resounding success, urging all segments of society, from school students to families, businesspeople, officials, and individuals, to support it wholeheartedly by sharing their experiences and stories.

The initiative invites members of the Dubai community across various age groups to share interesting anecdotes and stories, ensuring that Dubai’s rich heritage continues to inspire for generations to come. An interactive platform is being developed to gather historical and cultural accounts of Dubai’s past from individuals and families.

Erth Dubai will be carried out in multiple phases throughout 2025, starting with the collection of submissions from the community. At a later stage, these submissions will be evaluated by a specialised jury well-versed in historical, social, and cultural perspectives to capture their true essence.

All segments of Emirati society are encouraged to take part in documenting the emirate's rich history. Public and private school students, along with Dubai government employees, will be invited to help gather and document stories and life experiences.

The initiative will feature comprehensive accounts of Dubai's history, notable contributions to its growth, life in the emirate over the years, and its evolution over time.

As part of the initiative, residents will be asked to recount personal stories from various stages of their life, capturing their diverse experiences and memories. Such accounts will help highlight memorable events of daily life, personal achievements, and family stories, shaping a digital archive with a deeply personal touch that reflects Dubai’s cultural depth and vibrant community spirit.

In collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the initiative will also launch a schools campaign encouraging students to document the stories of their parents and grandparents, and help young people connect with their roots and appreciate the stories and experiences that have shaped Dubai’s journey.

Erth Dubai is part of a series of ongoing projects launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan to showcase Dubai’s inspirational journey, with the latest being the Dubai National Archives Project, overseen by the Mohammed Bin Rashid library.

The project aims to preserve significant accounts of Dubai’s history and heritage in accordance with the highest global standards, documenting and archiving the emirate’s government records, achievements, history, and cultural heritage, ensuring that Dubai’s story is easily accessible to future generations.