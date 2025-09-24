Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Empowerment Medal

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) DUBAI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced the launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Empowerment Medal in recognition of Dubai officials who excel in empowering second-tier leaders across various sectors.

To be presented annually, the medal will be conferred on a Dubai Government leader who actively helps cultivate new generations of leaders by building trust within institutions, motivating teams to reach their full potential, and inspiring high levels of performance and innovation. The medal also seeks to establish empowerment as a core institutional culture that ensures a sustainable leadership ecosystem rooted in decentralisation, delegated authority, and broader responsibilities, further empowering second-tier leaders.

The launch of the medal highlights the approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, focused on investing in and empowering people as the greatest return and ultimate goal of all development initiatives. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s approach emphasises that true leadership is not defined by position or title, but by the responsibility of cultivating new generations of capable leaders.

The launch of the medal was announced during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, Dubai’s premier annual event dedicated to leadership and management excellence, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The forum brought together 1,000 of the most prominent figures from the government and private sectors to discuss the future of administrative and leadership transformation, embed best practices, and advance His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of making Dubai the best city in the world.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “The greatest joy for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is to see an official supporting and empowering leaders and celebrating their efforts.

His Highness has taught us that the true measure of a leader’s success is the ability to prepare leaders capable of continuing the journey of progress and achievement. This medal honours the officials who have contributed most to empowering new leaders and honing their skills.”

Sheikh Hamdan added, “We want every official in Dubai to play a role in preparing a new generation of leaders — individuals with innovative thinking, the confidence to make decisions, and the readiness to face global changes. The launch of this medal marks a new strategic milestone in Dubai’s leadership journey, reinforcing an institutional framework for preparing and qualifying leaders. Dubai will continue to shape future leaders and drive empowerment.”

Nominees for the medal are selected based on their implementation of the leadership empowerment approach established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Evaluation criteria include empowering, motivating, training, and highlighting the role of young leaders across government entities.

The medal seeks to create a comprehensive framework for leadership empowerment in every institution by setting clear plans and standards, and by advancing leadership development across government so that Dubai becomes a global model for cultivating leaders, benchmarked against the world’s best practices.

It also aims to empower leaders to manage priorities by granting them full authority, involving them early on in decision-making, and assigning them strategic tasks that build their future readiness. In addition, it highlights and promotes pioneering institutional practices by showcasing the success stories of organisations that have achieved significant progress in leadership empowerment, positioning them as models for replication across other entities.

Above all, the medal promotes a sustainable culture of leadership-building, where empowerment is embedded in institutional identity — not tied to any one individual or department, but embraced across the entire organisation as part of its ethos and system.