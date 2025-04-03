Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘MyDubai Communities’ digital platform, amplifying success of #MyDubai initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today launched ‘MyDubai Communities’, a community-based digital platform that gives citizens, residents and visitors alike the opportunity to explore and participate in the diverse range of activities that the city has to offer.

Contributing to strengthening the fabric of Dubai’s society while promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence that Dubai is known for, the new platform marks an evolution of the popular #MyDubai initiative, which was launched in 2014 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to celebrate the everyday lives of people in the emirate and showcase their diverse experiences and adventures. Inspired by His Highness’ call to create an autobiography of Dubai through social media, the #MyDubai initiative has succeeded in showcasing myriad beautiful aspects of life in the city, its unique identity, and its authentic culture to the world, thus playing a vital role in reinforcing Dubai’s status as a preferred destination to visit, live and work.

Accessible through mydubaicommunities.com as the main platform and highlighted through @mydubaicommunities on Instagram and TikTok, the centralised MyDubai Communities platform is designed to unite diverse communities – from culture and arts, to sports, wellness, and varied professional backgrounds – across various social media platforms in Dubai, bringing them together under one organised, activity-based umbrella to serve all residents and visitors. Its launch comes amid the UAE’s celebration of 2025 as the Year of Community, which aims to strengthen community bonds by creating inclusive spaces that foster collaboration, belonging, and shared experiences.

Aiming to connect people from different age groups, nationalities, and cultural backgrounds within Dubai’s population of 3.85 million people, the platform will help users discover dedicated communities that share their passions and interests, enhance communication, and strengthen connections among residents of Dubai, which is home to nearly 200 nationalities. In its initial phase, the platform offers access to around 100 interest-based communities, providing users with a unique opportunity to join groups aligned with their passions, foster creativity and a sense of belonging, and create an enriching environment for fostering strong community bonds. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the communities continue to flourish, and to grow the list annually.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan stated that Dubai, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is moving towards a new phase of excellence, and social and cultural eminence, driven by accelerated efforts to solidify its position as one of the world’s best cities in every conceivable way. Adopting a forward-looking vision, Dubai places its people at the heart of all projects and initiatives, keeping their happiness and well-being paramount.

Dubai's development journey continues to set global benchmarks, inspired by innovative strategies, proactive projects, and initiatives that enhance public health, promote cultural diversity, and foster a cohesive and prosperous community.

His Highness emphasised that the true measure of a city’s success is not limited to its architecture and infrastructure alone, but also its vibrant soul and the strength of its community bonds.

The MyDubai Communities platform is another significant step towards cementing Dubai’s reputation as a global hub that welcomes all, delivers high-quality services, and offers unique community experiences that foster a sense of belonging. This initiative aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three cities in terms of standard of living. Inviting everyone to actively engage with the platform and take advantage of the abundant opportunities it offers to participate in diverse community activities and events, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that each individual can play a vital role in supporting Dubai’s social vision.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, “In alignment with the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and under the direction of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the launch of the MyDubai Communities platform underscores Dubai’s commitment to fostering a profound sense of belonging and engagement among its citizens, residents and visitors.

“This platform is a pivotal component in realising the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the wider goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, offering a seamless and inclusive gateway for individuals to actively explore, engage and participate in diverse communities, symbolic of Dubai’s own multicultural and multi-experiential tapestry. MyDubai Communities is poised to serve as a cornerstone in our ongoing mission to consolidate Dubai’s position as a world-leading city for living, working, and visiting, underpinned by its prosperous, and vibrant community.”

The comprehensive community gateway enables users to discover events and hobbies across a variety of key categories. These include recreational sports events that bring together diverse communities, such as car enthusiasts, cyclists, runners, and water sports fans. The platform also features cultural and professional events, including art workshops, reading clubs, and networking sessions dedicated to specific groups like mothers and women-only communities.

MyDubai Communities boasts a modern, simple, and user-friendly design, allowing users to easily explore dynamic communities across Dubai, and apply for listing existing ones in under five minutes, ensuring a seamless and fast experience.

