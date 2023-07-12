Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai Cyber Security Strategy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has launched the second cycle of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy, with the aim of establishing a safe and secure cyberspace and strengthening the city's digital infrastructure.

The launch of the strategy reflects the commitment of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, part of Digital Dubai, to safeguarding the digital ecosystem and accelerating digital transformation and smart city initiatives. The latest cycle of the strategy aligns with the Cybersecurity Pillar of Digital Dubai’s Strategy.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “The second cycle of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy seeks to enhance Dubai’s digital infrastructure and strengthen the emirate’s digital economy. As part of the high priority we place on securing our cyberspace, the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy 2023 is designed to meet future needs and enhance our digital defence capabilities by nurturing talent and fostering strategic partnerships.”

“Given the constantly evolving challenges and risks, it is crucial that we continue to prioritise the development of cybersecurity. Staying abreast of rapid changes and emerging trends requires flexibility, innovation, proactivity and a heightened digital awareness,” he added.

Dubai has emerged as a global leader in cybersecurity by implementing secure digital systems and adopting advanced technical solutions that align with the latest global advancements in the cyberspace. Through these efforts, the emirate ensures that businesses and individuals reach unprecedented levels of development, growth and excellence.

The launch of the second cycle of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy is aligned with the government's efforts to strengthen the city’s position as a global hub for cutting-edge technology. This endeavour plays a crucial role in establishing a society that prioritises development, safety, happiness, well-being and prosperity. Furthermore, the strategy aims to position Dubai as a global leader in cybersecurity.

The success of the strategy will be driven by the diligent efforts of individuals, public and private sector institutions and their close cooperation with the government sector to invest in technology. This plays a key role in in establishing a secure cyberspace, equipped with integrated and proactive protection against potential cyber risks.

The new strategy addresses the cyber security requirements of the entire city, encompassing government agencies, infrastructure, businesses, residents and visitors. It acknowledges the rapid changes worldwide, along with the challenges and opportunities presented in the digital age.

The strategy further underscores the Dubai Electronic Security Centre's commitment to upholding integrity, privacy, and compliance in information processing systems, while also striving to enhance and optimise decision-making processes at the highest levels.

Additionally, the new strategy introduces four key pillars: a cyber-secure society, an incubator city for innovation, a resilient cyber city, and active cyber collaboration. These pillars align with the vision of the leadership and their future aspirations to strengthen Dubai's leading position in the field of cyber security. Embracing a proactive approach to cyber security, the strategy aims to enhance resilience, foster partnerships, and build upon the achievements of the initial strategy in 2017.

Within the cyber-secure society pillar, the strategy seeks to nurture cyber skills and facilitate accessible cyber security. The incubator city for innovation pillar focuses on advancing cyber security research, fostering an innovation ecosystem, ensuring secure adoption of emerging technologies, and bolstering the assurance ecosystem.

Under the resilient cyber city pillar, the strategy aims to shape cyberspace governance, expand the resilient cyber ecosystem, establish effective cyber crisis and incident response mechanisms, and fortify resilient cyber infrastructure. Furthermore, the new strategy emphasises the significance of fostering local collaborations and actively contributing to international cyber security efforts.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said, “The new cycle of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy places significant emphasis on accelerating digital transformation in the emirate. Recognising the vital role of cyber security in the success of the digital transformation strategy, this comprehensive approach caters to the requirements of the government, private sector, and society at large.

The strategy prioritises the development of national competencies and enhancing societal awareness, working towards achieving a comprehensive digital transformation across various sectors.

“The support of our leadership has always been a major success factor in our digital strategies, and the new cyber security strategy is no exception. We were pleased with the launch of the strategy by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. In the upcoming period, we will continue to work diligently to put the strategy’s elements into practice and meet our leadership’s expectations. We will draw from our past experiences that have demonstrated the remarkable team spirit among government entities in Dubai, enabling us to consistently surpass targets, achieve new goals, and scale greater heights,” Al Mansoori added.

Yousuf Al Shaibani, CEO of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, said, “The launch of the new strategy lays a solid foundation for staying abreast of the rapid developments in the digital world. The strategy builds upon the success achieved since the launch of the first strategy in 2017, thanks to the unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, our strategic partners and skilled talent.”

“With the introduction of this ambitious strategy, the Centre is eager to harness all its capabilities and resources to ensure a safe and reliable cyberspace. We are committed to taking the necessary measures to support Dubai's digital infrastructure and safeguard it against cyber security risks. By doing so, we will foster a cyber-secure society, establish an incubator city for innovation, and create a resilient cyber city, while actively promoting cyber collaboration. These efforts will enhance the emirate's prosperity, reinforce its global position as a leader in the digital economy and stimulate business, innovation and creativity.”

The vision and objectives of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy 2023 align closely with the national strategies and government policies on digital economy and cyber security. These strategies seek to advance society, foster prosperity and promote happiness, while working towards establishing a sustainable and active knowledge-based economy within the next 50 years.

In 2017, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the first cycle of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy, which has successfully achieved its strategic goals over the years. The strategy has provided comprehensive protection against cyber security risks and facilitated innovation in the cyberspace, consequently driving the growth and prosperity of the emirate.