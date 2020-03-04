Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Services 360’ vision

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that creating an exceptional experience and journey for the customer is key to the Dubai Government’s approach in implementing the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan also said that Dubai Government constantly seeks to improve its services and keep pace with global developments in government services in order to ensure Dubai’s leadership in the domain.

Sheikh Hamdan said: "I have reviewed all the results and initiatives of government entities focused on improving government services in Dubai as part of the ‘Dubai Model Center’, which were achieved as part of continuous efforts to promote Dubai’s position as one of the leading cities in the services sector. Our aspirations are unlimited and we continue to exert efforts to achieve greater progress. We are happy to announce today a new journey in government services with the launch of the vision for ‘Services 360’."

"The vision that was launched has been translated into a new mission for Dubai and a comprehensive framework to accelerate our journey. This cannot be achieved unless we instill a strong spirit of teamwork in Dubai Government. All services will be integrated, seamless and customised. We are committed to developing exceptional government services and making Dubai Government’s customers happy. Our objective is to serve the people," H.H. noted.

The ‘Services 360’ vision lays down a new vision and roadmap for the future of services in Dubai, and features a number of government initiatives that support this vision. The announcement for the launch was made in the presence of Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council; Iman Al Suwaidi, Senior Director of the Dubai Model Center, which is affiliated to the General Secretariat of The Executive Council; and the Dubai Model Center team.

The ‘Services 360’ vision seeks to redesign government services in Dubai with a fully integrated solution that focuses on key areas related to the customer including family, transportation, housing and business setup. Services will be designed with a focus on four key areas: - Integrated, which means all services will be provided through a single window regardless of the number of entities providing the services.

- Smooth, which aims to ensure that the customer receives the service speedily and without hassle.

- Proactive, which means that the customer will receive the service even before a request is made.

- Customised: which means understanding customer behaviours scientifically and meticulously in order to create a global model that inspires others seeking to improve their government services and efficiently contributing to Dubai’s strategic objectives and its goal for enhancing people’s happiness.

‘Services 360’ also features a number of supporting initiatives that include a comprehensive guide outlining government services and channels for service delivery as well as the creation of reference data for all government entities. In addition, as part of enhancing government services design skills, the Government Services Engineering Programme seeks to develop talent in this domain.

Further to the new initiative, the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Smart Government Flag will be renamed the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Government Services Flag, which will be awarded annually to the entity that runs the best government services initiative, according to the results of a poll conducted among customers of Dubai Government and the evaluation of an international panel of experts.