Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Your City Needs You’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has launched the ‘Your City Needs You’ volunteering campaign through the ‘Day for Dubai’ app.

The campaign responds to the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to increase awareness of the importance of volunteering as part of our patriotic and humanitarian responsibilities. The campaign seeks to give people in Dubai the opportunity to participate in a variety of volunteering activities.

On this occasion, the Crown Prince of Dubai paid tribute to healthcare workers and other personnel on the frontlines of efforts to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the community. His Highness called on all members of the community to volunteer through the ‘Day for Dubai’ app.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "My message to everyone is to volunteer to join the dedicated teams that are working around-the-clock to protect our community. This is part of our social responsibility and our duty to help safeguard the welfare of society. Our aim is to ensure the highest levels of protection against the global pandemic we are facing and support the government’s efforts to combat it.

This is a great opportunity to show our unity and our love for our city".

The Your City Needs You volunteering campaign is organised in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority and Watani Al Emarat Foundation. The Day for Dubai app provides information about volunteering opportunities and ways to join any of the campaign’s initiatives based on the volunteer’s skills and experiences.

The campaign gives professional medical workers like doctors, pharmacists, para-medics and nurses the opportunity to serve the community. It also gives non-professionals a chance to provide social services for taking care of senior citizens and emergency response efforts.

The app enables each entity to manage its volunteers and follow up on their activities. The app also enables volunteers to join an entity’s group and interact with the entity’s officials and other volunteers. Furthermore, volunteers can calculate the hours they have contributed and apply for an achievement certificate.

The Day for Dubai initiative was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on 7th December 2017. Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the initiative seeks to make use of the skills and experiences of members of society and promote a culture of volunteering and social responsibility.