UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed, Maktoum Bin Mohammed Perform Eid Al Fitr Prayer At Zabeel Grand Mosque

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai.

Performing prayers alongside them were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, as well as a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, Emiratis and citizens.

During the Eid sermon, the imam prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the UAE leadership and people and bless it with continued stability and prosperity. He also wished continued success and wellbeing for President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and Their Highnesses the crown princes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Prayer Mosque

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

38 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Sat ..

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Saturday

45 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

1 hour ago
 DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA ..

DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA region 2022

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from hea ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from heads of Arab, Islamic states

3 hours ago
 Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with he ..

Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with heritage-rooted activities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.