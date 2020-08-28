Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female cadets graduating from Dubai Police Academy

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said the UAE leadership’s support has enabled Emirati women to prove their merit and make a mark not only locally and regionally but also globally. By showing the highest levels of competence, they have demonstrated their ability to excel in leadership roles.

The Dubai Crown Prince’s remarks came as he met with the first batch of female cadets graduating from Dubai Police Academy. Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief; Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahd, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Academic Affairs and Training at Dubai Police; Brigadier Dr. Ghaith Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, and a number of officers and trainers attended the event along with 29 Emirati female cadets from the Academy’s 2016-2020 batch.

"We are proud to witness the graduation of the first batch of female cadets who have taken on the task of serving and protecting the nation and ensuring the safety and security of its people," His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the cadets on graduating from the Dubai Police academy with distinction. He also commended them on winning local and regional sports championships.

His Highness urged the graduates to excel in all the tasks they are entrusted with and be stellar representatives of Emirati women in the security and police force.

"Since the first woman was recruited by Dubai Police in 1967, women have excelled in various roles in the police force. They have demonstrated their distinction in administrative, field, military, and applied science capacities. Today, we are happy to honour these cadets who have made the best of the opportunities made available by the Dubai Police Academy in the first such course offered in the Arab world. Their success is an immense source of pride for us and vindicates the UAE’s efforts to enhance women’s empowerment and ensure a high ranking for the country in global gender balance indexes," His Highness said.

Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri praised the unlimited support and encouragement extended by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. Expressing his gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan for his keenness to meet the first batch of female cadets graduating from the Academy, he said their accomplishments have been made possible by the leadership’s initiatives to empower women.