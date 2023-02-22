Hamdan bin Mohammed meets prominent business leaders at Dubai Majlis to chart a course for city’s accelerated growth

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 22nd February 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with over 150 prominent leaders from Dubai’s public and private sectors to explore ways of achieving the goals of the city’s strategic vision for sustainable growth within the framework of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.



The meeting, held at the Dubai Majlis, was organised by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in cooperation with Dubai Chambers at Qasr Al Bahr in Dubai. Titled the ‘Dubai Majlis-D33’, the event brought together leading business personalities and entrepreneurs, key representatives of UAE-based multinational companies, international investors and senior officials of Dubai government entities for wide ranging discussions on the city’s economic policies, reforms and long-term development plans.



During the meeting, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed highlighted the unique model of public-private sector partnership in Dubai, which supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of doubling the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and consolidating its status as one of the top three global cities.

“The strong partnerships between Dubai’s public and private sectors have led to exceptional economic outcomes in the emirate and were a key driver of its growth.

We seek to further consolidate these partnerships and enhance the city’s business environment to support the growth of private sector companies in Dubai. New creative initiatives and solutions are vital to achieving the objectives set by HH Sheikh Mohammed in the D33 Agenda for the next ten years,” His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan added that he was confident in the ability of both the public and private sectors to achieve the objectives of the D33 Agenda, which seeks to transform Dubai into the best city to live, work and invest.

The gathering, attended by His Excellency Abdul-Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, provided participants an opportunity to exchange views and ideas on the D33 Agenda.



The Dubai Majlis-D33 discussed efforts to realise the ambitious goals of the D33 Agenda, under the guidance of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and the concerted efforts of government teams working closely with the private sector.

The gathering also highlighted the various steps taken by the Government of Dubai to ensure continuous collaboration between the public and private sectors.

