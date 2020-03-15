Hamdan bin Mohammed meets teams at forefront of COVID-19 mitigation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has met teams at the forefront of implementing preventive measures against the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that the emirate places the highest priority on ensuring the safety of its residents, and measures taken in this regard have the full support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He went on to say that this commitment is reflected in the strong teamwork displayed by various government entities and medical and administrative teams in public and private hospitals.

"I would like to thank all Federal and local entities for your efforts to ensure our safety. You are our first line of defence. Everyone should abide by the directives issued by relevant authorities with the aim of protecting the health of our community," Sheikh Hamdan added.

Accompanying Sheikh Hamdan during the meeting was H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai.

Teams included members of the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Police, the State Security Department in Dubai, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Customs, DP World, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Airports and representatives of private hospitals in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the expertise of the teams, noting that they are working rapidly to execute a meticulous plan to safeguard the health of the community.

Collaboration between various stakeholders is essential to ensure the effectiveness of preventive procedures, he stressed.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the awareness displayed by the community in Dubai and its positive response to the preventive measures against the virus.

[Image Credit: hamdan.ae]