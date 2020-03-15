UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets Teams At Forefront Of COVID-19 Mitigation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:15 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets teams at forefront of COVID-19 mitigation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has met teams at the forefront of implementing preventive measures against the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that the emirate places the highest priority on ensuring the safety of its residents, and measures taken in this regard have the full support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He went on to say that this commitment is reflected in the strong teamwork displayed by various government entities and medical and administrative teams in public and private hospitals.

"I would like to thank all Federal and local entities for your efforts to ensure our safety. You are our first line of defence. Everyone should abide by the directives issued by relevant authorities with the aim of protecting the health of our community," Sheikh Hamdan added.

Accompanying Sheikh Hamdan during the meeting was H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai.

Teams included members of the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Police, the State Security Department in Dubai, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Customs, DP World, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Airports and representatives of private hospitals in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the expertise of the teams, noting that they are working rapidly to execute a meticulous plan to safeguard the health of the community.

Collaboration between various stakeholders is essential to ensure the effectiveness of preventive procedures, he stressed.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the awareness displayed by the community in Dubai and its positive response to the preventive measures against the virus.

[Image Credit: hamdan.ae]

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Police Dubai Rashid All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Campaign to support Emirati fishermen launches in ..

2 minutes ago

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

47 minutes ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

1 hour ago

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

2 hours ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

2 hours ago

DAFZA contributes AED164 million to Dubai foreign ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.