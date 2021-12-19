UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Bahraini Ambassador At Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 07:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today met with the Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Ambassador of Bahrain to the UAE, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan received a written message from HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, on the bilateral relations between the UAE and Bahrain and ways to further enhance them for the benefit of both countries. The message also included an invitation for Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to visit Bahrain.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the Ambassador on Bahrain’s 50th National Day, and wished the Bahraini people continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai.

