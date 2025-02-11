Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With CEO Of Baidu At World Governments Summit
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,11th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today met with Robin Li, Co-Founder and CEO of Baidu, a leading Chinese multinational technology company specialising in Internet services and artificial intelligence.
During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that partnerships with innovative technology companies play a crucial role in advancing the nation’s ambitions to harness the potential of next-generation technologies for transformative development.
He said that Dubai and the UAE’s dynamic business landscape and world-class infrastructure have made it a magnet for the world’s leading technology companies. By continuing to attract and collaborate with forward-thinking enterprises, the country aims to remain at the forefront of shaping future-driven solutions that have a far-reaching impact.
Discussing the goal of the World Governments Summit to inspire the next generation of governments, the two sides shared ideas on the role of technology in addressing emerging challenges and opportunities across governance, economic growth, and sustainable development.
Founded in 2000, as a search engine platform, Baidu aims to make a complex world simpler through technology. The company was an early adopter of artificial intelligence in 2010 to make content discovery on the internet easier. Its portfolio of products and services is accessed by over one billion devices monthly, and its business spans across an ecosystem of hundreds of millions of users, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of enterprises.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); and Helal Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
