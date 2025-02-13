Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 10:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today met with Joseph C. Tsai, Co-founder and Chairman of Alibaba Group, a leading multinational conglomerate specialising in e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted Dubai’s strategic focus on fostering collaboration with leading global technology-driven enterprises that are shaping the future of digital economic ecosystems.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan noted that Dubai’s advanced digital infrastructure, progressive policies, and growing status as a global trade and innovation hub make it an ideal destination for international technology and e-commerce firms looking to expand their business and international reach. Strengthening partnerships with leading global players like Alibaba is vital to Dubai’s vision of becoming a a global leader in the digital economy and achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal of generating AED100 billion annually from digital transformation projects, he added.

The discussion explored the evolving landscape of digital commerce, AI-driven advances in the retail industry, and new financial technologies, as well as the role of smart logistics in accelerating business growth. Both sides shared insights on how advanced technologies can enhance trade and economic resilience, and contribute to sustainable growth.

The meeting was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The Co-founder and Chairman of Alibaba Group took part in a fireside chat on the future of artificial intelligence and its evolving role in driving economic growth held today at the World Governments Summit 2025.

