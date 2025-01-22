Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Chairman Of Supervisory Board Of Leica Camera AG

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met today with Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory board of Leica Camera AG, the renowned company specialising in the manufacture of lenses and cameras.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan congratulated Dr. Andreas Kaufmann and Leica Camera AG on the 100th anniversary of the company’s founding, a journey which started in 1925 when the company first unveiled its groundbreaking camera models in Leipzig, Germany.

During the meeting, Dr. Kaufmann recounted the company’s historic connection with Dubai, highlighting how employees of Leica played a pivotal role in documenting significant moments of everyday life in the city decades ago.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed Leica’s decision to choose Dubai as the place to celebrate the momentous occasion, emphasising that Dubai remains committed to enhancing its presence a global hub for innovation and creativity in diverse domains.

He further highlighted the emirate’s commitment to supporting creative talent across diverse fields and inspiring them to showcase products and innovations that enrich human life and drive progress.

Dr. Kaufmann expressed his appreciation for Dubai and the inspiring model of sustainable development that it presents, with innovation at its core.

He applauded the emirate as a leading hub showcasing technological advancements and a vision for progress, explaining that Leica’s decision to host its centennial celebration in Dubai was influenced by the city’s impressive global standing.

He also expressed pride in Leica’s contributions to documenting Dubai’s history, heritage and facets of its community life during a pivotal era in its modern history.

