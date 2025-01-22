Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Chairman Of Supervisory Board Of Leica Camera AG
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 09:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met today with Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory board of Leica Camera AG, the renowned company specialising in the manufacture of lenses and cameras.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan congratulated Dr. Andreas Kaufmann and Leica Camera AG on the 100th anniversary of the company’s founding, a journey which started in 1925 when the company first unveiled its groundbreaking camera models in Leipzig, Germany.
During the meeting, Dr. Kaufmann recounted the company’s historic connection with Dubai, highlighting how employees of Leica played a pivotal role in documenting significant moments of everyday life in the city decades ago.
Sheikh Hamdan welcomed Leica’s decision to choose Dubai as the place to celebrate the momentous occasion, emphasising that Dubai remains committed to enhancing its presence a global hub for innovation and creativity in diverse domains.
He further highlighted the emirate’s commitment to supporting creative talent across diverse fields and inspiring them to showcase products and innovations that enrich human life and drive progress.
Dr. Kaufmann expressed his appreciation for Dubai and the inspiring model of sustainable development that it presents, with innovation at its core.
He applauded the emirate as a leading hub showcasing technological advancements and a vision for progress, explaining that Leica’s decision to host its centennial celebration in Dubai was influenced by the city’s impressive global standing.
He also expressed pride in Leica’s contributions to documenting Dubai’s history, heritage and facets of its community life during a pivotal era in its modern history.
Recent Stories
NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG
RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate
Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary
China's domestic tourism industry sees remarkable growth in 2024
Dubai Business Women Council, Oracle launch sAIdaty 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends media strategies launch ceremony
Dubai Health opens registration for graduate medical education programmes
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with members of business, trading community
Sharjah’s real estate transactions hit record AED40 billion in 2024
Switzerland named guest of honour for DIHAD 2025
ACRES 2025 opens in Sharjah
More Stories From Middle East
-
NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU5 seconds ago
-
Train accident claims 11 lives, injures 6 passengers in India13 seconds ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG17 seconds ago
-
RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate15 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary30 minutes ago
-
Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 202430 minutes ago
-
E&, IBM collaborate to launch pioneering end-to-end AI governance platform30 minutes ago
-
China's domestic tourism industry sees remarkable growth in 202445 minutes ago
-
Dubai Business Women Council, Oracle launch sAIdaty 202545 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed attends media strategies launch ceremony45 minutes ago
-
Dubai Health opens registration for graduate medical education programmes45 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with members of business, trading community45 minutes ago