Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Dignitaries, Senior Officials At Za'abeel Majlis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 07:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, underscored the vital role of strategic vision, teamwork, and innovation, in driving Dubai's sustainable development journey.

Speaking at a meeting with dignitaries and senior officials at the Za'abeel Majlis, Sheikh Hamdan outlined Dubai's focus on groundbreaking initiatives that set new benchmarks of excellence across sectors.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and several ministers and senior officials.

Extending his New Year greetings to all attendees, Sheikh Hamdan urged them to continue their efforts to enhance Dubai's global reputation. “As we welcome the New Year, our focus remains on advancing our goals with optimism and determination, and transforming challenges into opportunities to create a brighter future,” he said.

Innovative projects and services that exceed expectations are vital to ensuring Dubai remains one of the world’s best cities to live, work and visit, he said.

Highlighting Dubai's global reputation for quality of life and economic opportunity, he said outstanding services, sustainable development initiatives, and programmes to empower national talent, particularly youth, are critical to maintaining this status.

Stressing further on the need to develop young national talent, he said, “Empowering our youth to take on leading roles across sectors is essential to achieving our vision for the future.”

The meeting also highlighted Dubai's outstanding achievements in 2024, including exceptional advancements in innovation and technology, robust growth in the digital economy, and strengthened capabilities in financial and logistical services. Dubai's tourism sector continued to thrive, further consolidating the emirate's reputation as a global business and leisure destination.

With its forward-thinking policies and dynamic leadership, Dubai is poised to enter the new year with a renewed commitment to progress and innovation, Sheikh Hamdan said.

More Stories From Middle East