Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Dubai’s Supreme Committee Of Crisis And Disaster Management, Reviews Preparations For Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 05:15 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, reviews preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, met with members of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Speaking during the meeting, the Dubai Crown Prince said, "Dubai will be the centre of the world’s attention when it hosts Expo 2020. Working as one team, we are all set to showcase the excellence, innovation and preparedness that we are known for across the world. Delegations from 192 countries and millions of visitors from all over the globe will converge on Dubai, and we are working to make sure the event will be held in an environment marked by the highest global benchmarks of safety and security.

"

He further said that the committee's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic have made Dubai a global model in curbing the crisis and defusing its economic, social and health repercussions.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan directed the committee to develop a proactive crisis preparedness plan to ensure the safest possible environment for visitors.

"I am sure that all the teams working on Expo 2020 Dubai will put their best foot forward to host a truly exceptional event. Dubai has a tremendous track record for organising international events and over the years, we have developed the advanced capabilities, knowledge and professional expertise to exceed the best global standards," the Crown Prince said.

