- Home
- Middle East
- Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private education sector
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Emirati Educators From Dubai’s Private Education Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 01:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with a group of Emirati educators from Dubai’s private education sector, along with retired Emirati teachers, at Etihad Museum on the occasion of Emirati Day for Education.
The meeting was held in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Aisha Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading global education destination.
By placing human development at the core of its priorities, the nation continues to drive comprehensive progress, equipping the education sector with the necessary resources and recognising teachers as the foundation of the learning and development process, he said.
Sheikh Hamdan praised teachers for their unwavering dedication, integrity, and role in instilling patriotism, belonging, and authentic Emirati values in future generations. He also commended the contributions of retired Emirati educators, highlighting their lifelong dedication to shaping generations of leaders who continue to serve the UAE across various sectors.
“Our goal is to empower Emirati teachers as the backbone of our education system, placing full confidence in their ability to uphold this national responsibility. We fully support every Emirati teacher devoted to shaping young minds with dedication and integrity and nurturing a generation that reflects our nation’s aspirations.
I have directed the Knowledge and Human Development Authority to enhance support for Emirati teachers in the private sector and address any challenges they may encounter,” he stated.
During the event, Sheikh Hamdan discussed the future of education with the attendees, and the transformations needed to meet Dubai’s development goals. He also encouraged Emirati educators to play a greater role in building a strong and inclusive education system aligned with Dubai’s Education 33 strategy.
To further empower Emirati educators, he announced the launch of ‘Inspiration Talks’, a new platform for discussion and collaboration between educators in Dubai.
Led by KHDA, the initiative aims to enhance the skills of Emirati teachers in the private education sector, ensuring they play a greater role in shaping future generations. The initiative will support the professional growth of Emirati educators and encourage greater Emirati representation in leadership positions within the education sector.
As part of the initiative, KHDA will work closely with private schools and early childhood centres to develop a training programme to support the career progression of Emirati teachers. Additionally, a mentorship programme will pair Emirati teachers with retired Emirati educators who will provide them with guidance, professional support, and opportunities for growth.
The educators expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan for his continued support of the teaching profession and his commitment to fostering an education system that nurtures and attracts top talent. They pledged their support to shape future generations of Emiratis who will uphold the UAE’s legacy of excellence and progress.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private education sector50 seconds ago
-
Zayed Higher Organisation's vocational education programmes for People of Determination gain NQC acc ..2 minutes ago
-
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak31 minutes ago
-
European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts46 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team1 hour ago
-
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, building climate resilienc ..1 hour ago
-
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for March2 hours ago
-
Japan January industrial output falls 1.1% on month2 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group, Pakistan Board of Investment cooperate to develop industrial zone2 hours ago
-
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s creative industries3 hours ago
-
Italy's Avio test fires Multi-Purpose Green Engine for first time4 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory13 hours ago