Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private education sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with a group of Emirati educators from Dubai’s private education sector, along with retired Emirati teachers, at Etihad Museum on the occasion of Emirati Day for Education.

The meeting was held in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Aisha Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading global education destination.

By placing human development at the core of its priorities, the nation continues to drive comprehensive progress, equipping the education sector with the necessary resources and recognising teachers as the foundation of the learning and development process, he said.

Sheikh Hamdan praised teachers for their unwavering dedication, integrity, and role in instilling patriotism, belonging, and authentic Emirati values in future generations. He also commended the contributions of retired Emirati educators, highlighting their lifelong dedication to shaping generations of leaders who continue to serve the UAE across various sectors.

“Our goal is to empower Emirati teachers as the backbone of our education system, placing full confidence in their ability to uphold this national responsibility. We fully support every Emirati teacher devoted to shaping young minds with dedication and integrity and nurturing a generation that reflects our nation’s aspirations.

I have directed the Knowledge and Human Development Authority to enhance support for Emirati teachers in the private sector and address any challenges they may encounter,” he stated.

During the event, Sheikh Hamdan discussed the future of education with the attendees, and the transformations needed to meet Dubai’s development goals. He also encouraged Emirati educators to play a greater role in building a strong and inclusive education system aligned with Dubai’s Education 33 strategy.

To further empower Emirati educators, he announced the launch of ‘Inspiration Talks’, a new platform for discussion and collaboration between educators in Dubai.

Led by KHDA, the initiative aims to enhance the skills of Emirati teachers in the private education sector, ensuring they play a greater role in shaping future generations. The initiative will support the professional growth of Emirati educators and encourage greater Emirati representation in leadership positions within the education sector.

As part of the initiative, KHDA will work closely with private schools and early childhood centres to develop a training programme to support the career progression of Emirati teachers. Additionally, a mentorship programme will pair Emirati teachers with retired Emirati educators who will provide them with guidance, professional support, and opportunities for growth.

The educators expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan for his continued support of the teaching profession and his commitment to fostering an education system that nurtures and attracts top talent. They pledged their support to shape future generations of Emiratis who will uphold the UAE’s legacy of excellence and progress.

