Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Graduates Of Executive Programme In Government Communication

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 08:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, met with graduates of the Executive Programme in Government Communication.

The Programme was developed through a collaboration between the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai and the American University of Dubai’s, AUD, Mohammed bin Rashid school of Communication.

The Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti attended the meeting.

The Dubai Crown Prince stressed that effective communication is vital for strengthening cooperation between government entities. Efforts to develop Dubai’s expertise in government communication are part of the objectives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to further raise standards of excellence in Dubai and ensure the government meets the highest global benchmarks. To realise this vision, it is critical to build the capabilities of government employees, he said.

Congratulating the graduates, Sheikh Hamdan said, "Communication plays an important role in enhancing the government’s operations. As we enter a new phase of development, team spirit and closer communication will be key to enhancing the government’s ability to meet the demands of the future and achieve the UAE’s vision."

The Executive Programme in Government Communication is part of a series of strategic initiatives aimed at developing the skills of government employees. The Program seeks to provide communication specialists with the knowledge necessary to enhance the value they add to their organisations.

The Programme, featuring 30 executive level employees in government agencies, provided participants with a solid understanding of the latest global best practices in strategic communications.

Participants in the Programme visited many international media organisations like Reuters, Bloomberg, LinkedIn and Google to learn about the latest communication best practices.

