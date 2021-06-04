Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Hamdan bin Zayed in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has met with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

During the meeting, held in Dubai, they exchanged cordial talks on issues related to the homeland and Emiratis which would contribute to achieving sustainable development and enhance the UAE's stature globally under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several officials.