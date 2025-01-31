Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Hazza Bin Zayed In Al Ain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:45 AM

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Hazza bin Zayed in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.

The meeting, which took place in Al Ain, discussed key topics and initiatives aimed at advancing the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development across various sectors.

Discussions also focused on accelerating efforts to realise the leadership’s vision for the future and ensure continued growth and long-term prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Director General of the Dubai Crown Prince's Office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Hamed discusses strategic partnership w ..

Abdulla Al Hamed discusses strategic partnership with Rockstar Games

5 seconds ago
 House of Wisdom showcases cultural heritage of Jal ..

House of Wisdom showcases cultural heritage of Jalal Al Din Al Rumi

20 seconds ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 kicks off t ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 kicks off tomorrow

31 seconds ago
 DIHAD, Zayed University discuss role of internatio ..

DIHAD, Zayed University discuss role of international relations in addressing gl ..

42 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Hazza bin Zayed in ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Hazza bin Zayed in Al Ain

52 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed honours winners of Al Dhafra Fest ..

Hamdan bin Zayed honours winners of Al Dhafra Festival Camel Mazayna

1 minute ago
UN appeals for $500 million to address global huma ..

UN appeals for $500 million to address global human rights needs

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2025

1 hour ago
 ITA launches 12 new books for children

ITA launches 12 new books for children

7 hours ago
 British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahor ..

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore

10 hours ago
 Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK Presid ..

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East