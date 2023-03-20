UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Heads Of Dubai Government Entities To Explore New Ways To Raise Government Excellence

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with heads of Dubai Government entities to explore new ways to raise government excellence

Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that Dubai Government, guided by the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, seeks to raise its performance to new heights and transform its operations to achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan made these remarks during a meeting with directors general of Dubai Government entities held today at H.H.’s Majlis in Nad Al Sheba.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of further raising government efficiencies and quality by enhancing collaboration and integration between government entities.

His Highness also highlighted the importance of keeping pace with global trends in government services to maintain Dubai’s leading status in the sector.

“Dubai government’s success in achieving high standards of service quality, operational efficiency and innovation has made it a role model for governments across the world seeking to enhance their services and meet the needs of citizens. Dubai government is also a leader in introducing advanced technologies to deliver better and faster services,” H.H. said.

“Building on our accomplishments, we continue to work on enhancing our services to achieve new levels of excellence by strengthening teamwork and collaboration. We constantly seek to identify opportunities for improvement and ways to overcome challenges that stand in the way of our endeavour to deliver the best government services regionally and globally,” he added.

H.H. expressed his appreciation to all government entities for their efforts to keep pace with global developments, especially in the technological sphere, and their commitment to adopting the latest solutions required to achieve their ambitious strategic objectives. Dubai government remains committed to raising its ranking in global indices and accelerating its digital transformation, His Highness said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Rashid Media All Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US Envoy to UN Says Washington's Drills With Seoul ..

US Envoy to UN Says Washington's Drills With Seoul Not Cause of Pyongyang Missil ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Also Faces Set of Human Rights Cha ..

Blinken Says US Also Faces Set of Human Rights Challenges

2 minutes ago
 Xi May Use Russia Visit to Reiterate Calls for Pea ..

Xi May Use Russia Visit to Reiterate Calls for Peace in Ukraine - Blinken

2 minutes ago
 Apex Committee's decisions start implementing in B ..

Apex Committee's decisions start implementing in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Imran Khan's d ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Imran Khan's disqualification case till tomo ..

2 minutes ago
 Baloch culture day celebrated at SBBU

Baloch culture day celebrated at SBBU

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.