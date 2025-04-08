Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With India’s Defence Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today met with Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India.

The meeting discussed avenues to strengthen defence and military cooperation between the two countries.

Held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, the meeting was part of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s official visit to India, which began earlier today.

The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in vital areas including defence industries, military training, skills development, and technology transfer. Officials also discussed launching joint projects to enhance overall defence capabilities in line with the countries’ shared interest in strengthening their strategic partnership.

Both sides highlighted the importance of regular consultation and coordination on regional and international security issues.

Defence ties, they noted, are a vital element of the countries’ broader bilateral relationship.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and Rajnath Singh reviewed current geopolitical developments and shared views on the importance of promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions to global conflicts. They emphasised the need for sustained international cooperation to enhance stability and build the conditions necessary for sustained economic and social development.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence; Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Defence Minister Technology UAE Dubai Visit Rashid New Delhi Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and ..

Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaborat ..

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence M ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister

6 minutes ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..

21 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

21 minutes ago
 Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC ci ..

Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17

36 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality ..

Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes

50 minutes ago
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

50 minutes ago
 ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, a ..

ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..

50 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister

51 minutes ago
 Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record brea ..

Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 2024

51 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Develo ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting

1 hour ago
 HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May

HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East