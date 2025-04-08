Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With India’s Defence Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today met with Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India.
The meeting discussed avenues to strengthen defence and military cooperation between the two countries.
Held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, the meeting was part of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s official visit to India, which began earlier today.
The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in vital areas including defence industries, military training, skills development, and technology transfer. Officials also discussed launching joint projects to enhance overall defence capabilities in line with the countries’ shared interest in strengthening their strategic partnership.
Both sides highlighted the importance of regular consultation and coordination on regional and international security issues.
Defence ties, they noted, are a vital element of the countries’ broader bilateral relationship.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and Rajnath Singh reviewed current geopolitical developments and shared views on the importance of promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions to global conflicts. They emphasised the need for sustained international cooperation to enhance stability and build the conditions necessary for sustained economic and social development.
The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence; Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaborat ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..
Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader
Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia
ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister
Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 2024
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting
HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May
More Stories From Middle East
-
Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis response5 minutes ago
-
Finstreet Limited, Ninety One sign MoU to expand opportunities in financial markets innovation5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaboration with NASA5 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister6 minutes ago
-
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, international cooperation21 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader21 minutes ago
-
Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 1736 minutes ago
-
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes50 minutes ago
-
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia50 minutes ago
-
ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct investments50 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister51 minutes ago
-
Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 202451 minutes ago