Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With India’s External Affairs Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 05:45 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today met with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs.

The meeting was held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi as part of Sheikh Hamdan’s official visit to India.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and Dr. Jaishankar reviewed the strong and long-standing ties between the UAE and India and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

The discussions reflected the shared commitment of both countries to continue building on their strategic partnership in support of sustainable development and mutual prosperity.

The meeting followed H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s earlier talks with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. The visit underscores the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries and their ongoing dialogue aimed at advancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan commended India’s engagement on the international stage and its efforts to encourage constructive global dialogue. He also highlighted the importance of continuing joint efforts to promote global stability, economic progress, and broader development.

The discussions highlighted the expanding engagement between the UAE and India in multilateral forums where both nations continue to advocate for stability, sustainable development, and innovation-led growth. The meeting also touched on the importance of maintaining close coordination on global issues to foster an environment that promotes dialogue, cooperation, and progress.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; and Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.

