Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With India’s External Affairs Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 05:45 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today met with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs.
The meeting was held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi as part of Sheikh Hamdan’s official visit to India.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and Dr. Jaishankar reviewed the strong and long-standing ties between the UAE and India and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation across a wide range of sectors.
The discussions reflected the shared commitment of both countries to continue building on their strategic partnership in support of sustainable development and mutual prosperity.
The meeting followed H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s earlier talks with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. The visit underscores the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries and their ongoing dialogue aimed at advancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan commended India’s engagement on the international stage and its efforts to encourage constructive global dialogue. He also highlighted the importance of continuing joint efforts to promote global stability, economic progress, and broader development.
The discussions highlighted the expanding engagement between the UAE and India in multilateral forums where both nations continue to advocate for stability, sustainable development, and innovation-led growth. The meeting also touched on the importance of maintaining close coordination on global issues to foster an environment that promotes dialogue, cooperation, and progress.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; and Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.
Recent Stories
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia
ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister
Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 2024
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting
HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Indian Prime Minister to discuss future of bilate ..
DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024
Globalpharma partners with ZIM Laboratories to revolutionise oral drug technolog ..
AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration
Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes4 minutes ago
-
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia5 minutes ago
-
ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct investments5 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister5 minutes ago
-
Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 20245 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting20 minutes ago
-
HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May20 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Indian Prime Minister to discuss future of bilateral partnership35 minutes ago
-
DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 202435 minutes ago
-
Globalpharma partners with ZIM Laboratories to revolutionise oral drug technology in UAE50 minutes ago
-
AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration1 hour ago
-
Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach Games in Oman1 hour ago