Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Italy’s Defence Minister In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, met today in Abu Dhabi with Guido Crosetto, Italy’s Minister of Defence, in the presence of Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and a number of senior officials from both sides.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan extended a warm welcome to Guido Crosetto, highlighting his visit as a reflection of the deep and time-tested relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, and the spirit of partnership and cooperation that drives new opportunities for bilateral ties at various levels.

During the meeting, the two sides focused on enhancing bilateral relations and ways to further boost cooperation across various fields, with particular emphasis on increasing defence collaboration and partnerships that benefit industries catering to the defence sector.

They also highlighted the importance of bilateral visits and the sharing of expertise and best practices in ensuring the development of new defence technologies and improving the military preparedness and efficiency of defence personnel. Such efforts are vital to safeguarding the larger interests of both countries and realising the aspirations of their peoples, the two sides concurred.

The meeting also reviewed the latest regional and international developments, with the situation in the middle East drawing particular attention. The two sides emphasised the importance of intensifying international cooperation to advance efforts to promote peace and stability across the wider region, thus helping countries in the region achieve their development goals.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by the Italian Minister of Defence,, also visited the famed Italian naval training vessel Amerigo Vespucci, which anchored at Zayed Port as part of global tour. The ship is one of the world’s few remaining examples of sailing ships that are still in active service and the port call in Abu Dhabi marks its first visit to the UAE in its 93-year history.

At the conclusion of the tour, Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by the Italian Minister of Defence, recorded a message in the VIP guestbook highlighting the ship’s missions of maritime diplomacy and protection of the marine environment, besides its significance as a proud symbol of maritime heritage for the Italian Navy.

