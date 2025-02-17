Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister On Sidelines Of IDEX

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister on sidelines of IDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met today with Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 17th International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) in Abu Dhabi, reviewed bilateral cooperation, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors, including defence. Key discussions focused on identifying further opportunities for exchanging expertise and training to enhance defence capabilities and readiness, supporting the overall development aspirations of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Major General Staff Mubarak Saeed bin Gafan Al Jabri, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX 2025; and Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence.

