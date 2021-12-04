UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, today met with His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, at Nad Al Sheba in Dubai.

The meeting discussed a number of matters of interest to the UAE and its citizens and the country’s development march under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

