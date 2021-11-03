Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with King of Netherlands at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today met with His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, who is visiting the UAE to attend the official opening of the country’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and celebrate its National Day on 3rd November, 2021.

During the meeting, which took place at the Netherlands Pavilion, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and the King of the Netherlands discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop it in various sectors.

They also discussed new avenues to enhance trade and share expertise for the benefit of the people of the two nations.

The meeting also explored opportunities for greater collaboration in the field of sustainability, which is a vital strategic sector for the UAE. Sustainability is also a key focus of the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and King Willem-Alexander toured the Netherlands Pavilion located in Expo 2020’s Sustainability District. Designed as a biotope, the Pavilion gives visitors a unique sensory experience.

The climate system featured in the Pavilion and its unique design allow visitors to experience the connection between water, energy and food.

The Pavilion also showcases innovative solutions to global issues like water scarcity, food security and energy transition. Though presented on a small scale in the Pavilion’s biotope, they have the potential to be developed on a large scale. With a view to keeping the Pavilion’s carbon footprint as low as possible, many of the materials used are reusable, recyclable or biodegradable.

Inside the Pavilion, the floor and wall of the lounge area were designed and executed using a new bio-based building material made of mycelium. These innovations, which make the Pavilion a true showcase of sustainability and circularity, enable visitors to experience the Netherlands’ expertise in uniting water, energy and food.

A Dutch business delegation, comprising of nearly 50 companies from the water, sustainable energy, food, urban development and logistics sectors, is currently visiting Dubai to further explore partnerships and cooperation.