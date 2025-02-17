Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence on sidelines of IDEX 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today met with Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah, Minister of Defence of Kuwait, on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the Kuwaiti Minister of Defence and reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties between the two countries. He emphasised the continued progress of bilateral relations under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, in a way that supports mutual interests and enhances Gulf cooperation. His Highness also expressed his sincere wishes for Kuwait and its people to achieve further progress and prosperity.

The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation across various sectors, particularly defence, through training and the exchange of expertise.

Discussions focused on strengthening the capabilities of military personnel by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to fulfil their national duties, ensuring the highest levels of security and stability across the GCC region.

The two sides exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest, including key regional and international developments. The meeting highlighted the need to support global efforts in finding effective solutions to resolve conflicts and achieve lasting peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by Major General Staff Mubarak Saeed bin Gafan Al Jabri, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, and Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence.